Caste census report unscientific, prepared by Siddaramaiah’s gang: LoP

Bengaluru: Opposition Leader R. Ashoka stated that no one should accept the caste census report, which was prepared by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s gang sitting in some corner.Speaking to reporters, he said that Kantharaju, who did not sign the report, fled. When Jayaprakash Hegde examined the report, it was found to be a mere copy, not the original. Hegde has written a letter about this.

Ashoka emphasised that no one should accept the report prepared by Siddaramaiah’s gang. He questioned, “If one crore children were born in the last 10 years, which category will they be placed in? What is the future of the new generation? What are the criteria for reservations?”

He criticised the cabinet meeting led by CM Siddaramaiah as futile, stating that ministers were instructed to share their opinions. He alleged that the cabinet ministers were insulted by being entangled in the web of caste.

Ashoka claimed that Siddaramaiah was supposed to resign in November, and this report is being used for political leverage. He added that during the JDS-Congress coalition government, Siddaramaiah remained silent and could have released the caste census report then.

Ashoka pointed out that the survey team did not visit the revered Siddaganga Mutt, and Davangere MLAs have said the same. He called the methodology of the caste census unscientific, alleging that school children were used in the survey and data was written sitting in one place. He questioned where the ₹165 crore spent on this went and demanded that Muslims, identified as the majority in the report, be immediately removed from the minority list.

He predicted that all communities would protest against the caste census report, as trust in it has eroded. He urged Congress MLAs to take a clear stand, noting that some have rejected the report. Ashoka accused Siddaramaiah of clinging to the report during a crisis, likening it to “holding onto Venkataramana in distress.”

He claimed the government is indecisive, with a “come tomorrow” attitude toward the report and alleged that Siddaramaiah released it to save his seat, thereby dividing castes. He also mentioned that heated arguments took place in the cabinet.

Ashoka accused the government of insulting Brahmins by not allowing sacred threads during the CET exam, revealing their anger toward Hindus. He noted that not only Brahmins but also Marathas and Vaishya communities wear sacred threads, and all these communities have been insulted.

In contrast, Muslim girls were allowed to wear hijabs. He demanded that CM Siddaramaiah apologize and suspend the officials responsible.He further alleged that people’s lands are being swallowed under the guise of Waqf. In Mangaluru, Siddaramaiah-sponsored protests have taken place. Ashoka asserted that separate laws for Muslims are not possible, and everyone must follow the law of the land.