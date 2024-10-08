Caste census report will help in formulating schemes: K’taka HM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister, G. Parameshwara stated on Tuesday that the state government’s decision to implement the caste census report has become a difficult pill to swallow for the Opposition parties.

“The caste census report will help in formulating schemes. We will present the facts to the people,” G. Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters near his residence in Bengaluru, G. Parameshwara said, "When we didn’t bring out the caste census report, they criticised us, saying we had put it in cold storage. They questioned why so much money was spent and why it was locked away. Now, when we say we are implementing it for the people, it has become hard for them to digest. It is well-known that in the state, the Backward Classes, minorities, and Dalit communities have a larger population."

"The caste census report will help in formulating programmes for the future. Isn’t it necessary to provide schemes for communities?" G. Parameshwara questioned.

"When the question arises on what basis schemes should be given, it naturally follows that we have to base it on the population. For that, the caste census report must be released. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that it will be discussed before the Cabinet on October 18,” G. Parameshwara said.

“Whether a subcommittee will be formed or whether it will be taken to the Assembly, will be decided. The question of who supports it does not arise. We will present the facts to the people. How can they say we shouldn’t do that? We have spent Rs 160 crore, and the population of each community must be known," he said.

G. Parameshwara added that the central government had decided to conduct the national Census, but that has already been delayed.

“When ministers led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they were told the Census would be conducted. It was stated that it would begin in 2026 or 2027, and the results would be available by the 2028 elections. Will they oppose it then too? The government has officially conducted the caste census. It was not done by just a few individuals," he said.

"A Census is supposed to be conducted every ten years, but it has been disrupted. Studies suggest that the population increases by 15 per cent every decade. This can be done based on those studies," G. Parameshwara explained.

Speaking about the meeting with Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Parameshwara said, "Isn’t it good when discussions happen? There is a programme called ‘Chai pe Charcha,’ right? Similarly, this is ‘Coffee pe Charcha.’ If drinking two cups of coffee while sitting together can make one the Chief Minister, then there would have been many such discussions. A lot of coffee would have been consumed."

"Nothing happens just by talking. The high command makes all the decisions. That situation hasn’t arisen yet. When the situation arises, we can discuss it, raise our voices, and make demands. We will do what is necessary. But for now, the situation hasn’t arisen. There is no need for the Chief Minister to resign," he clarified.

Regarding the Bitcoin case, he said, "Dy SP Sridhar Pujar, who was involved from the beginning, had been evading the investigation. He had even gone to the Supreme Court but did not get any relief. Hence, he surrendered to the police.”

Dwelling on the guarantee schemes, G. Parameshwara said, “We have held extensive discussions on the guarantee schemes and studied the financial conditions. The state’s guarantee schemes were implemented with the aim of uplifting those below the poverty line. In the beginning, many leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticised these schemes. The JD(S) in the state and BJP leaders at the Centre also criticised it. Now it is clear who the people support. When something benefits the people, they stand with that party. Our goal is to bring people above the poverty line."

“We never called the guarantee schemes political. Nor did we say we would convert them into a vote bank. BJP leaders have now realised that these guarantee schemes are beneficial," he remarked sarcastically.