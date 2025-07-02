CAT quashes IPS officer’s suspension order

Bengaluru: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Tuesday observed that the police are neither “God” nor “Magician” to manage massive crowds at short notice, while holding Royal Challengers Bengaluru “prima facie responsible” for the stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4. The observation came as the CAT quashed the government’s suspension order against senior IPS officer Vikash Kumar Vikash, who faced the action in the wake of a fatal stampede here last month.

Eleven people lost their lives after nearly 2.5 lakh fans thronged the MG Road and Cubbon Road areas near the stadium after RCB announced a victory parade and a fan engagement programme to celebrate the team’s maiden IPL triumph.

“Police personnel are also human beings. They are neither “God” (Bhagwan) nor “Magician” and also not having the magic powers like “Alladdin ka Chirag” which was able to fulfil any wish only by rubbing a finger,” the CAT observed.

The RCB had posted in its social media handles about the parade and the fan engagement on the morning of June 4, and the Tribunal noted that the police department did not have sufficient time in its hands to manage such a large gathering at such short notice.