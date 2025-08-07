Cattle theft gang behaves violently at tollgate, 3 hurt

Udupi: A dramatic chase ended in violence at Hejamady tollgate as a group of cattle thieves, pursued by Gangolli police, rammed their vehicle into officers and a toll patrol car, injuring three and triggering a manhunt across Udupi district.

One suspect, Mohammed Sharoz, 29, from Suratkal, was arrested, while his accomplices escaped, leaving behind a trail of damaged vehicles and stolen livestock. The confrontation began when Gangolli police intercepted an SUV carrying four to five illegally transported cattle. The suspects, Sharoz, Safaan, Azeem, and Rajik, resisted arrest.

On orders from one accomplice, Sharoz accelerated the SUV into Sub-Inspector Basavaraj Kanashetty, causing severe injuries as his hand was run over, and then struck Constable Sandeep during a reckless attempt to reverse through a crowded tollgate. The SUV then smashed into a toll patrol vehicle, injuring driver Lohith and damaging a nearby police car.

In the ensuing disorder, an accomplice seized control of the SUV, shoving aside an oncoming vehicle to flee with the remaining suspects and cattle. Sharoz, left behind, was detained and produced before a court.

Authorities have launched a case at Padubidri police station, charging the group with attempting to murder public servants and damaging public property. A district-wide search, bolstered by roadblocks, is underway to apprehend the fugitives.