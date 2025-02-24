CCB Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking, Arrest Two with MDMA in Mangaluru

Mangaluru : In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested two individuals involved in the illegal sale of MDMA and seized 23 grams of the banned substance.

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused in Bangra Kuloor, under the jurisdiction of Kavoor Police Station. Investigations revealed that the suspects had procured MDMA from Mumbai, transported it via Kalaburagi, and were selling it to the public, including students, in Mangaluru city.

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Sheikh Sikandar (22) – Resident of Umar Colony, Azadpur Road, Kalaburagi district.

Mohammed Taufiq (29) – Originally from Gandhinagar, Kavoor, Mangaluru; currently residing in an apartment in Kenjaru, Mangaluru.

The police seized MDMA worth ₹1.15 lakh, two mobile phones, and a Suzuki scooter from the duo. The total value of the seized items is estimated at ₹2.1 lakh.

According to police sources, Sheikh Sikandar had purchased MDMA in Mumbai and transported it to Mangaluru by bus via Kalaburagi. He allegedly supplied the contraband to Mohammed Taufiq, who sold it to customers in the city for illicit financial gains. Authorities suspect a larger drug network and are continuing their investigation to identify others involved.

Police records indicate that Sheikh Sikandar has a previous criminal case registered against him for murder at Roja Police Station in Kalaburagi.

The operation was led by ACP Manoj Kumar Nayak under the supervision of Inspector Rafiq K.M., with PSI Sharanappa Bhandari, ASI Sujan Shetty, and other CCB personnel actively participating in the investigation.

A case has been registered at Kavoor Police Station, and further inquiries are underway.