CCC must be beacon against online crime, says K’taka HC

Bengaluru: Ascybercrime cases surge across Karnataka, the state’s first Cyber Command Centre (CCC) has come under close judicial scrutiny, with the High Court insisting that the unit be a model of stability and transparency rather than just another bureaucratic body.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna, monitoring the progress of the CCC since April, said that continuity of leadership was vital. “The CCC chief and team should not be removed overnight without consultation. Ongoing investigations must not be hampered by repeated transfers,” he said. The court underlined the CCC’s duty to uphold transparency, including rooting out any corruption within its functioning.

Located in Bengaluru and headed by DIG Pranab Mohanty, the CCC is the first of its kind in the country. It comprises four wings: a Cyber Crime Wing to handle fraud and hacking cases; a Cyber Security Wing to prevent attacks on banks, social media and software; an Information Detection and Tracking Unit (IDTU) for tracing suspects and gathering intelligence; and a Training and Awareness Wing to equip officers and sensitise the public.

Officials said the CCC will also integrate the 1930 cybercrime helpline with police IT systems, ensuring every cyber offence, whether registered at jurisdictional stations or CEN stations, comes under its purview. With more than 16,000 cases pending in Karnataka, the centre is expected to boost response capacity, align with the state’s Cyber Security Policy 2023, and serve as a deterrent to online fraud.