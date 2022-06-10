Centre Asks Karnataka To Increase Covid Testing

Five states, including Karnataka, have received letters from the Union Health Ministry requesting that they follow a five-step strategy and increase testing. Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu are among the states being closely monitored.



The letter directs states to keep an eye on clusters of new Covid cases to make sure the virus doesn't spread. Covid Appropriate Behaviour and the five-fold plan of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccine should be followed.

On Thursday, Karnataka reported 471 cases, bringing the positive rate to 2.14 percent. Bengaluru has 458 current cases and a total of 2,776.

With a total of seven clusters in the city, the majority of them are from residences in the Mahadevapura area, the number of clusters is growing. A department official said that genome samples from these clusters must be taken as soon as possible. The state has been asked to keep an adequate quantity of tests on hand and to transmit samples from sick people for genome sequencing.

Health Commissioner Randeep D confirmed the orders that after the latest meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee, they have boosted testing targets to 30,000. While the aim for Bengaluru has been raised to 20,000, the target for other districts has been raised to 10,000.

The number of tests is high in Bengaluru because the city accounts for the majority of cases. Meanwhile, doctors say they're witnessing infections that aren't responding to the vaccination, even after three shots. There has been an increase in patients with acute respiratory viral-like sickness symptoms in the recent week or so.

Dr Sachin Kumar, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology said that the majority of them are complaining of a fever, cough, and cold, as well as a stuffy nose. He also revealed that few people have tested positive for Covid, but their symptoms are minimal.

Meanwhile, Randeep stresses that no "clear indication as yet" on any new variety has been provided.