Centre positive to according national project status to Upper Bhadra project

New Delhi: The Union government has responded positively to Karnataka government's request to declare Upper Bhadra project as a national project at a important meeting to be held on December 6, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Thursday.



Speaking to media persons after meeting Union ministers for Water Resources, Health, Fertilizers and Law, he said, "I have appealed to Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to notify the Krishna Tribunal-2 award for Upper Krishna Project as the Tribunal award is considered a decree of the Supreme Court. Centre needs to issue directions for its implementation."

The Chief Minister also appealed to Shekhawat not to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Godavari, Cauvery, Krishna, Mahanadi river linking project before considering Karnataka's submission related to the project and allocation of water share.

Bommai held detailed discussions with Union Minister for Health, Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Covid management and precautions against new variant, Omicron. "The Union minister appreciated Karnataka's handling of Covid challenge and vaccination drive. State has adequate stock of the vaccine. Centre would issue appropriate directions on administering booster dose for health workers after consultations with the experts. The Union minister has asked us to maintain stringent vigil on passengers arriving from Tamil Nadu, too, as is being done in case of those coming from Kerala," Bommai said.

"I have requested the Centre for additional supply of DAP. He has assured full supply of 48,000 tons fixed for the State for the months of October and November without any delay," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister discussed improving basic infrastructure at courts in the State during his meeting with Union Minister for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju.

Replying to a question on the alleged plot to kill BJP MLA SR Vishwanath, he said, "case has been registered at Rajanakunte police station. The arrested would be produced before court. The Police Commissioner has stated that further action would follow after collecting more information."