CFTRI- another great step taken

Mysuru: The Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) has taken a pioneering step by establishing the Common Incubation Centre (CIC), an innovative initiative aimed at bolstering the production of coffee and banana-based products. The inception of this venture has been made possible through the generous funding extended by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries under the PMFME initiative.

CFTRI's Involvement in the One District One Product (ODOP) Movement Within the realms of the One District One Product (ODOP) campaign, CFTRI has designated bananas and coffee as the focal products for Mysuru and Kodagu districts. A commendable stride towards aiding entrepreneurs in this domain is the establishment of CFTRI's Incubation Center, situated in Mysuru. This specialized facility houses a dedicated production line for the creation of banana and coffee-infused products.

A Bounty of Products

The repository of offerings emerging from this center includes an array of banana-derived products such as banana bars, dehydrated banana, and banana powder. In the realm of coffee, the center churns out an assortment of delights encompassing roasted beans, ground coffee powder, coffee extract and concentrate, as well as spray-dried coffee powder.

Operational Dynamics

Following the guidelines set forth by the scheme, the Incubation Center will eventually be entrusted to the capable hands of a third-party or private agency for its Operation & Management (O&M), transforming it into a commercially viable enterprise. This transition will herald a new phase in the journey of the Incubation Center.

Embracing Entrepreneurship and Empowerment

The Incubation Center stands as an inclusive platform, open for utilization by established and aspiring micro-entrepreneurs, self-help groups (SHGs), cooperatives, and various other organizations, all facilitated through the O&M agency.

Nestled in Mysuru, the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) stands as an esteemed pillar in the realm of food research. Operating under the aegis of CSIR and the Ministry of Science and Technology in India, CFTRI's inception dates back to 1950. Throughout its existence, the institute has been a harbinger of substantial contributions across diverse domains. With an unwavering focus on research, technology advancement, and nurturing skilled professionals, CFTRI's paramount concern lies in ensuring the safety and quality of food products.