Charity launches free clothing bank for Wenlock Hospital patients

Mangaluru: A local charitable trust in Mangaluru has opened a free clothing bank for underprivileged patients at the Government Wenlock Hospital, one of the busiest public hospitals in coastal Karnataka.

The initiative, called Karuneya Thottilu (Cradle of Compassion), has been launched by M Friends Charitable Trust, which has been engaged in welfare activities at Wenlock for over a decade. The trust, established 12 years ago, has been serving free meals to nearly 500 patient attendants every night for the past eight years. With the new programme, it has expanded its services to provide clothing to poor patients and their families.

The clothing bank was set up on the request of the hospital’s District Medical Officer (DMO), Dr Shivaprakash, who noted that many patients and their attendants arrive without adequate clothing. “Our hospital caters to the poorest of the poor, including those from neighbouring districts and states. This initiative ensures that their basic dignity is protected,” he said.

According to trust member Rashid Vitla, donors are encouraged to contribute both new and gently used clothes. The collection includes men’s and women’s wear such as shirts, trousers, sarees, nightwear, towels, and bed sheets. “Anyone in need can take what they require without hesitation,” he added.

The costs of the project are being supported by trustee Sharif Whitestone and other donors. Patients and attendants have welcomed the initiative, with many expressing relief that they can access clothes without financial strain.

M Friends has appealed to the public to donate clean, usable clothes to the bank, which will continue to provide essentials to vulnerable patients and their families.