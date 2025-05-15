Chhattisgarh-based techie arrested for pro-Pakistan slogans

Bengaluru: The police have arrested a youth who shouted pro-Pakistan slogans in a PG in Prashant Layout in Whitefield area of Bengaluru. The arrested person has been identified as 26-year-old Shubanshu Shukla from Chhattisgarh. He is an employee of an IT company in Bengaluru.

It is learnt that the accused stood on the balcony and shouted pro-Pakistan slogans on May 9 at 12.30 am, while other youths in the PG were celebrating the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’

As soon as the pro-Pakistan slogans were heard, the other youths got scared that the terrorists had come here too. Two people were seen standing on the balcony. One of the two, Shubanshu, was seen shouting pro-Pak slogans.

A youth in the PG opposite had recorded the scene on his mobile phone. Later, the youth there called the emergency helpline number 112 and informed them.

Later, the police reached the spot and took both of them into custody.

It was confirmed during interrogation that Shubanshu had shouted pro-Pak slogans, and the Whitefield police have registered a case against him. He has been arrested and sent to jail. The investigation is currently ongoing.

It has been learnt that cases of shouting pro-Pak slogans and posting messages of sympathy for Pakistan on social media are increasing in Karnataka.