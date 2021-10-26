Children Resume To School But Attendance Remained Poor In Karnataka

On Monday, only half (49.49%) of the allowed 50% of pupils came to school, the first day of physical classes returning, demonstrating the unwillingness of parents and children in grades 1-5 to attend schools offline as it was supposed to take place before pandemic outbreak. The poor attendance was due to commencing blues, lack of transportation, and post-festive inertia, according to D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS).



Furthermore, the education department was only able to collect attendance statistics from 39.92 percent of the state's 62,032 schools. Until all schools report their attendance data, then a better view will appear for the officials to understand the scenerio in a better way.

Given the fact that it was the initial day, education officials were expecting elementary school pupils to adopt the same pattern as students in grades 6-12, who had also had low attendance when offline sessions began on October 1. However, it gradually strengthened over the next few days. From the first week of November, 100% attendance will be permitted in Classes 1-5.

Numerous students from private, aided, and unaided schools were greeted with 'aratis,' chocolates, candies, and savouries when they returned to their courses a year and a half later. Teachers at several schools dressed up as cartoon personalities.

BC Nagesh, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, who recently toured Shivamogga district schools, announced that primary school students will begin receiving midday meals on November 1. Although instructors' best attempts to keep the kids entertained, the usual pre-Covid bustle was missing from the classrooms. Parents and children were concerned about staying safe from the sickness.



Regarding concern of their children acquiring the sickness, parents drove their children to school in private vehicles or autorickshaws rather than using school vans. Considering the poor total attendance, several schools claimed good attendance.

Meanwhile, Vinay Kattimani, a teacher at the Government Primary School in Nainegali hamlet near Bagalkot said that around 90% of pupils completed classes on the first day.