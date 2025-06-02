Chowta Accuses Congress Govt of Misusing Police to Target Hindu Leaders in Coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru:

Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta has alleged that the Congress-led government in Karnataka is deliberately targeting Hindu leaders and youth in the coastal region, misusing police powers to intimidate and silence organisations aligned with the Hindu community.

Responding to a series of FIRs, including one against senior RSS functionary Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, Chowta accused the state government of running a "systematic campaign" to vilify Hindu leaders. "This government is trying to mask its failure in maintaining law and order by resorting to appeasement politics," he said in a sharply worded press release issued on Sunday.

Chowta claimed that at least 15 Hindu leaders had been booked in recent days and that BJP leader Arun Puthila was being externed to Kalaburagi as part of this effort. "Young members of the Hindu community are being slapped with false charges and driven out under the externment provisions. This is not acceptable in a democracy," he stated.

According to Chowta, several incidents in Dakshina Kannada, including late-night police visits to Hindu households in areas such as Kadaba, point to what he described as “selective and extrajudicial” enforcement. He warned that such actions could disrupt the social harmony of a district known for its educational advancement and strong nationalistic values.

Chowta also asserted that the government’s perceived bias could force the BJP and Hindu organisations to launch a statewide agitation. “If this authoritarian and anti-Hindu approach continues, we will have no choice but to take this fight across the state,” he said.

The MP added that he had already spoken to the state’s Director General of Police and urged him to intervene. BJP legislators and district officebearers from Dakshina Kannada are set to meet senior police officials in Mangaluru on Tuesday to lodge a formal protest.

“Our region stands as a bastion of nationalism and self-reliance. The Congress government, cloaked in secular rhetoric, cannot digest this reality. It wants to dismantle the region’s communal peace to cater to its vote-bank politics,” Chowta alleged, concluding with a stern warning that the party will not remain passive.