Chowta Slams Sonia Gandhi’s Remark on President Murmu, Calls it an Affront to Tribal Communities and Constitutional Values

New Delhi/Mangaluru: Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP from Dakshina Kannada, has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for her reported remark referring to President Droupadi Murmu’s parliamentary address as a "poor thing." Chowta condemned the comment, terming it an insult to women, tribal communities, and the sanctity of India’s Constitution.

“Sonia Gandhi’s remark is not just a personal affront to President Murmu but also reveals Congress’s entrenched mentality of disrespect towards tribal communities and constitutional offices,” Chowta stated.

He alleged that the Nehru-Gandhi family has a history of undermining prominent leaders from marginalised communities, citing instances involving Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram. “This pattern of behaviour from Congress leaders demonstrates a lack of respect for the Constitution and the values it upholds,” he said.

President Murmu, India’s first tribal woman to hold the nation’s highest constitutional position, has been lauded as a symbol of empowerment and progress. Chowta noted that her journey from humble beginnings to the presidency serves as an inspiration for all Indians.

However, he expressed disappointment that the Congress leadership, instead of honouring her contributions, has repeatedly targeted her with what he described as derogatory remarks. Chowta pointed to earlier comments by Rahul Gandhi, who referred to one of President Murmu’s addresses as “boring,” and instances of Congress leaders making disparaging remarks about her background and appearance.

“This recurring behaviour is indicative of Congress’s inability to accept a tribal woman in a position of power,” Chowta remarked.

The controversy has drawn widespread condemnation, with many viewing Sonia Gandhi’s comment as a significant misstep, particularly at a time when the nation seeks to uphold the dignity of its constitutional offices.