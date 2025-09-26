CID seeks cancellation of interim protection for BJP MLA in murder case



BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj faces mounting legal troubles in connection with the murder of rowdy-sheeter Biklu Shiv alias Shivaprakash, with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) seeking to revoke the interim order that had restrained his arrest.

The plea filed by CID came up before the single-judge bench of Justice MI Arun on Wednesday. Special Public Prosecutor B.N. Jagadeesh, appearing for the CID, argued that several witness statements had been collected and that Basavaraj had provided false information during earlier hearings.

“It is necessary to take him into custody for further interrogation. Hence, the order preventing his arrest must be set aside,” he submitted.

Opposing the plea, senior advocate Sandesh Chouta, representing Basavaraj, contended that the MLA had consistently cooperated with the investigation whenever summoned.

“The police have not called him for questioning in the last month. Suddenly, they claim custodial interrogation is needed without explaining why.

We need time to file objections,” he argued.

The court directed the prosecution not to act with political motives and asked the SPP to specify the duration of custody required.

The bench granted time until October 8 for Basavaraj’s counsel to file objections and adjourned the hearing.

The case relates to the murder of Biklu Shiv, who was allegedly hacked to death near Halasuru Lake. An FIR was registered at Bharatinagar Police Station against Jagadeesh, Kiran, Vimal, Anil, and MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, Vijayalakshmi.

She alleged that a property dispute led to the killing.

The accused had earlier approached the High Court fearing arrest, following which the court had granted interim protection, directing Basavaraj to appear before CID officials for questioning. CID is now pressing for the withdrawal of that protection to facilitate custodial

interrogation.