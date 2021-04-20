Cine halls in Mysuru to shut down from April 23

Mysuru: As Karnataka reported a record single day spike, the local administrations have implemented tough rules in different districts. Announcing tough rules to prevent the spread of Covid-19 amidst a huge spike in cases, cinema hall owners in Mysuru city have decided to voluntarily shut down shutters from April 23.

Confirming this to the media on Monday a member of the film exhibitors' federation and theater owner, says that over 35 theatres in the district have decided to close citing the spread of Covid-19.

"This is a small step in fulfilling our social responsibility towards controlling the rampant spread of Covid-19 during the second wave and also to safeguard our workers and audience against it. We are doing this to support the government in controlling the virus and almost all cinema theatres in Mysuru city, Nanjangud, KR Nagar and other towns and villages across the district have decided to close down from April 23," member of the film exhibitors' federation said.

According to the reports, a few theatres that are adhering to the guidelines with 50 per cent occupancy and three shows might also take a call to close down once the collection drops.

Members of the public have welcomed the decision of cinema theatre owners and said it is heartening to see them contributing for this cause in whatever way they can.