Citizens' Groups Urge Governor to Withhold Assent to Bengaluru Governance Bill

BENGALURU: A coalition of citizens' groups and urban governance experts have petitioned Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to withhold assent to the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, citing concerns over its impact on local administration, financial transparency, and urban planning.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, representatives from various civil society organisations and resident welfare associations argued that the bill, if enacted, would centralise power in the hands of the state government, undermining local governance mechanisms. They pointed out that the bill does not adequately address the needs of Bengaluru’s diverse communities and would weaken democratic decentralisation.

“The bill lacks a robust framework for financial accountability and threatens to erode public participation in decision-making processes,” said a spokesperson for the citizens' coalition. “Instead of improving Bengaluru’s governance, it risks creating bureaucratic inefficiencies and reducing transparency.”

One of the key objections raised by the petitioners is the proposal to split Bengaluru into multiple municipal corporations, which they argue could lead to administrative fragmentation rather than improved governance. They highlighted that similar models in other metropolitan cities had not necessarily resulted in better urban management.

Concerns were also raised regarding major infrastructure projects, including the elevated corridor and tunnel road initiatives, which activists claim have been pushed forward without adequate public consultation. They allege that these projects prioritise large-scale construction interests over sustainable urban planning and environmental considerations.

“We fear that such projects, undertaken without thorough feasibility studies and public engagement, will exacerbate existing urban issues rather than resolve them,” said an urban planner who signed the petition.

The memorandum urges the Governor to facilitate broader discussions before granting approval, ensuring that governance reforms align with constitutional provisions on decentralisation and public accountability.

While the state government has defended the bill as a necessary reform to improve Bengaluru’s administration, citizen groups insist that a more inclusive and transparent approach is required to address the city's complex urban challenges.

The Governor’s office has yet to respond to the petition, but civic activists say they will continue to push for wider consultation and amendments to the bill before it becomes law.