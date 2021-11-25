  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Karnataka

City police return stolen property worth Rs 1.62 crore to owners

City police return stolen property worth Rs 1.62 crore to owners
x

City police return stolen property worth Rs 1.62 crore to owners

Highlights

The city police have returned stolen items to the rightful owners and distributed ‘commendation letters’ to police officers at a function held at CAR Ground at Jyothinagar here.

Mysuru: The city police have returned stolen items to the rightful owners and distributed 'commendation letters' to police officers at a function held at CAR Ground at Jyothinagar here.

The police have returned items worth Rs 1,62,76,229 to the respective owners. Complaints were registered in five robbery cases, eight extortion cases, 18 house burglaries, 38 vehicle thefts and others. At the event, the police officers who investigated and arrested the offenders were felicitated with a 'commendation letter.'

Inspector General of Police (Southern Range), Mysuru, Praveen Madhukar Pawar, Mysuru district Superintendent of Police R Chethan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nanjangud sub-division, Govindaraju, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hunsur sub-division, Raviprasad, circle inspectors of police stations and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X