City police return stolen property worth Rs 1.62 crore to owners

Mysuru: The city police have returned stolen items to the rightful owners and distributed 'commendation letters' to police officers at a function held at CAR Ground at Jyothinagar here.

The police have returned items worth Rs 1,62,76,229 to the respective owners. Complaints were registered in five robbery cases, eight extortion cases, 18 house burglaries, 38 vehicle thefts and others. At the event, the police officers who investigated and arrested the offenders were felicitated with a 'commendation letter.'

Inspector General of Police (Southern Range), Mysuru, Praveen Madhukar Pawar, Mysuru district Superintendent of Police R Chethan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nanjangud sub-division, Govindaraju, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hunsur sub-division, Raviprasad, circle inspectors of police stations and others were present.