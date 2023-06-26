Clash between two groups ; security beefed up in Shimoga

Shimoga: An incident took place on Sunday evening in Tipu Nagar where youths of two communities clashed over a trivial reason and two were injured. The injured have been admitted to Mc gyan district Hospital and are being treated. There was a collision between a bike and an auto while going on the road. District SP G K Mithun Kumar said that two people were injured due to the same issue. Sandesh has an injury near his eye and is being treated at Hospital. A case has been registered under Tunga Nagar police station.



In another incident Vijay Kumar was assaulted with a sharp weapon near Draupadamma Circle on Sunday evening. Vijay alleged Gurusiddappa and Tasru of assaulting him. Mithun Kumar said that this is an attack on personal enmity and a case will be registered after investigation.

After learning about the cases of assaults in Tipu Nagar and Draupadamma Circle, activists of Hindu organizations gathered in front of Mc gyan Hospital at night and demanded strict legal action against the culprits.

Police have arrested two people in connection with the assault case in Tipu Nagar. The SP Mithun Kumar said that 'two people have been taken into custody and are being interrogated'. Police security tightened in sensitive areas of the city.