Classmates reveal mystery behind death of student

Bengaluru: The college administration had harassed student Anamika Vinith to call her parents for copying in the exam. Following this, the 19-year-old nursing student who was under mental stress was found hanging at Dayananda Sagar College in the city.

The deceased is a resident of Kannur village in Kerala and was studying B. Sc Nursing at Dayananda Sagar College in Harohalli. Friends who noticed that Anamika in the hostel had not come for lunch informed the hostel warden. When they went to check on her room, they found her body hanging.

Whether the student Anamika committed suicide or not is yet to be known through police investigation. The college principal had threatened to blacklist Anamika. It has also been alleged that harassment by the administration was the reason for the suicide. The police visited the scene and conducted an investigation. The body has been sent to the hospital. Anamika’s father Vineet Kumar Sawat has filed a complaint against the college principal and the administration at Harohalli police station.

In the suicide case of a nursing student, the students have alleged that she committed suicide due to harassment by the college management. Therefore, the classmates of the deceased student have protested against the college administration. Earlier, the student had copied in an exam.

The administration had pressured them to call her parents in this regard. The students have accused Anamika of committing suicide, who was under severe mental stress due to this. Now they have protested against the college administration, demanding appropriate action.