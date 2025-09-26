CM announces memorial for Bhyrappa in Mysuru



Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday described the passing of celebrated Kannada novelist and Padma Bhushan awardee S.L. Bhyrappa as an “irreparable loss to the world of literature” and announced that the state government would initiate steps to build a memorial in Mysuru, the city that shaped the author’s literary journey.

The Chief Minister was speaking to reporters after paying his final respects to the mortal remains of Bhyrappa at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru.Remembering the novelist’s contribution, Siddaramaiah said Bhyrappa’s death had left a deep void in Indian literature. “He wrote nearly 25 novels, many of which have been translated into over 40 languages. This is a rare distinction for any Indian writer, and it shows how widely his works resonated,” the CM noted.

Bhyrappa, who hailed from a small village, studied philosophy but devoted his life to creative writing. “Though he was in the teaching profession, he engaged deeply with literature. His novels, written for personal satisfaction rather than recognition, became globally renowned. I have personally read some of his works. He was a writer who drew inspiration from lived experiences,” Siddaramaiah said, offering prayers for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family and admirers.

Addressing the demand for a memorial, Siddaramaiah clarified that the state government would move ahead regardless of political debates. “Some have claimed that we won’t construct a memorial just because the BJP raised the demand. That is not true. We will ensure that a befitting memorial comes up in Mysuru, the city where Bhyrappa studied, lived, and created his masterpieces,” the CM affirmed.

He added that Bhyrappa’s writings reflected the social, cultural, and philosophical dimensions of Karnataka and deserved to be preserved for future generations.Responding to questions about his personal rapport with the late author, Siddaramaiah said literature and politics should not be conflated. “Though our ideological positions were different, we shared a respectful friendship. Bhyrappa was above political divides. His stature as a writer transcended such boundaries,” he remarked.

The CM further revealed that the government had decided to accord state honours for the funeral, with district-in-charge ministers attending the cremation ceremonies.Siddaramaiah also expressed regret that Bhyrappa, despite his monumental contribution, had not received the Jnanpith Award, India’s highest literary honour. “He never wrote for awards or recognition, but his body of work certainly merited the Jnanpith. It would have been a fitting acknowledgment of his contribution,” the

CM observed.