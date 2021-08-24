CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates new OPD Department at city hospital

Bengaluru: The CSR arm of Infosys, Infosys foundation set up a 75000 sq. ft state-of-the-art, multi-disciplinary Outpatient Department (OPD) block at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology on August 23. Infosys spent an estimated amount of Rs 25.5 Crore rupees on the new block that features 12 departments and can accommodate the footfall of 1800 patients every day.



This new OPD was inaugurated by Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister, and Dr K. Sudhakar, Health Minister, in the virtual presence of Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sudha Murty, said, "Lack of proper treatment and medical infrastructure often manifests in unfortunate circumstances for patients and their families. This is a small effort by the Foundation to ensure that people have access to clean, hygienic, and timely medical intervention, especially at a time when we are engulfed by a pandemic."