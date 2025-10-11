CM to hold high-level meeting amid rising crimes in home dist

A spate of shocking criminal incidents in Mysuru including the brutal murder of Gilki Venkatesh and the horrific rape and murder of a minor girl who had come to sell balloons during Dasara has sparked public outrage and prompted swift action from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In response to the growing law and order concerns, the Chief Minister has convened a high-level meeting with senior police and administrative officials in Mysuru on Friday evening. According to his official schedule, Siddaramaiah will arrive in Mysuru at 7:25 p.m., review the progress of the murder investigation, and later attend a private event before returning to Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister’s intervention comes at a time when Mysuru his home district is witnessing repeated violent crimes, raising serious questions about the state’s policing and public safety measures.

Meanwhile, PWD Minister H.C. Mahadevappa strongly condemned the assault and murder of the young girl, calling it a “heinous and heartbreaking act.” He said, “I was deeply disturbed after hearing about the incident. I immediately spoke to the Police Commissioner and instructed officials to arrest the accused within 24 hours. Such acts are shameful and must be condemned by all sections of society.”

On the other hand, BJP MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, alleging complete administrative failure in the Chief Minister’s own constituency. “Law and order in Mysuru have collapsed. People no longer fear the police, and the city’s reputation is being tarnished. It clearly shows how little concern the Chief Minister has for his hometown,” he remarked.

Yaduveer further accused the Congress government of mismanaging this year’s Dasara celebrations, claiming that the festival had been turned into a “private affair for Congress leaders and their families,” with even passes being distributed in a non-transparent manner.

As Mysuru continues to reel under a wave of violent crimes, citizens are demanding tighter policing, swift justice, and accountability from the government especially as the city remains under the national spotlight during the ongoing Dasara festivities.