CM’s family appears before Lokayukta inquiry in MUDA land allotment case

Mysuru: The investigation into the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case has gained momentum as Mallikarjuna Swamy, the son-in-law of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and accused A4 Devaraju appeared before the Lokayukta*for questioning on Thursday. The Lokayukta officials had issued a notice to them on Wednesday, asking for their attendance in the ongoing inquiry.

This case follows an FIR registered on September 27 in the Mysore Lokayukta, under case number 11/2024, naming Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as A1, his wife Parvathi as A2, Mallikarjuna Swamy as A3, and land seller Devaraju as A4. The FIR was filed in line with the Special People’s Court directive, which ordered an inquiry into allegations surrounding MUDA land allotments.

The case arose from an application filed by Snehamai Krishna in the Special People’s Court, demanding an inquiry into the CM’s alleged involvement. On reviewing the application, Judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat ordered a formal investigation and set a deadline for the Lokayukta police to submit their findings by December 24.

Snehamai Krishna, the complainant, provided over 500 pages of documents regarding various irregularities in MUDA, including details on 50:50 replacement plots. He also lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which he later followed up by attending an ED inquiry. The ED is reportedly scrutinizing financial transactions related to the land allotment, and it has requested MUDA to supply necessary records within three days as part of its investigation. This case has sparked significant attention, given the high-profile involvement of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family, and further developments are awaited as the investigation continues.