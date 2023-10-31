CMs legal advisor Ponnanna said possession of ancestral wildlife produces not offence

Madikeri: Legal Advisor to the Chief Minister and Virajpet Constituency MLA, A.S. Ponnanna, said that owning wild life products is not a criminal offense if it comes from ancestral connections. Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday Ponnanna said picturesque region of Kodagu, many households possess items related to wildlife that have been handed down through generations.

Ponnanna's remarks come in the wake of an interim stay issued by the High Court, halting further actions by the Forest Department against Rajya Sabha member and actor Jaggesh. This action was related to allegations of wearing a tiger claw medal, and Ponnanna urged forest officials not to pursue such actions until the case is fully resolved.

The MLA called for clear directives from the Minister of Forestry to the officials in this matter and disclosed that he had already discussed the issue with forest Minister Ishwara Khandre. He further stated his intention to hold discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the near future. Ponnanna clarified that wildlife protection laws are primarily designed to prevent the killing of animals and the illegal sale of their products. He questioned the appropriateness of confiscating ancestral and heritage items without a comprehensive understanding of their cultural significance. To ensure proper adherence to the law, Ponnanna urged forest officers to familiarize themselves with the legal framework and refrain from taking any action while the case remains under consideration by the High Court.

Responding to questions about factional politics within the Congress, Ponnanna asserted that the party operates democratically and denied any internal divisions. He also commented on the political landscape, suggesting that the alliance between the BJP and the JDS may be a result of uncertainty about the re-election prospects of some sitting MPs. If the BJP was confident in its electoral performance, he noted, such alliances might not have been necessary.