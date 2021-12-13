CNC pays floral tributes to Kodava warriors killed by Tipu

Madikeri: The Codava National Council (CNC) on Sunday paid floral tributes to the Kodava martyrs who were massacred by Tipu Sultan army in Devatparamb, near Vhagamandala.

Addressing the gathering, CNC president N U Nachappa said that on 12 December 1785 Codava Tribal warriors laid down their lives while trying to defend Kodagu from the aggression of the Tipu Sultan. Tipu and his father Hyder Ali made 32 failed attempts to wrest the Kodagu kingdom because of the valiant efforts of the tribal warriors though the Mysore army at that time was one of the strongest military forces in the world and was even more powerful than those in Europe. Such a mighty army could not defeat Codava warrior race. Nachappa said Tipu after failing to win Kodagu invited Kodavas for compromise at Devatparamb.

When all Kodavas, including women and children came unarmed Tipu and French army surrounded them and massacred them. He said these Devaattparamb tragedy and political assassinations of Codava tribal race at Naalnaad Aramane and Madikeri Fort in a palace conspiracy are unforgettable traumatic chapter in the history of Kodavas.

Following resolutions were passed by CNC on this occasion.

1. Demand for International Codava Genocide Memorial at Devaattparamb.

2. UNO and Govt of India should jointly condemn the Devaattparamb tragedy and political assassinations of Codava tribal race at Madikeri Fort and Naalnaad Aramane in the palace conspiracy for nearly 201 years.

3. Demand for inclusion of both tragedies in the International Holocaust remembrance list of UNO.

4. Present French Govt and custodians of Keladhi Royals and Hyder & Tippu should ask for forgiveness from Codava tribal race.