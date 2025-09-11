CNC warns against influx of illegal settlers in Kodagu

Bengaluru: The Codava National Council (CNC) has raised concerns over what it describes as the large-scale influx of Bengali and Rohingya families into Kodagu district, alleging that the trend threatens the demographic and cultural balance of the region.

At its 12th peaceful human chain programme in Gonikoppa, CNC president N.U. Nachappa claimed that over 25,000 families have already settled in different parts of Kodagu.

He alleged that the migrants were entering under the guise of tribals and minorities and were being legitimised through ration cards, Aadhaar, PAN cards, and voter IDs. He said this was altering electoral rolls and could potentially influence future constituency delimitation.

Nachappa warned that some political figures were seeking to capitalise on the changed population profile to demand a separate parliamentary seat for Kodagu. He urged the government to prevent such developments and to recognise Codavas as a distinct ethnic cultural tribe with animistic beliefs in the next census through a separate code and column.

He further alleged that migrants were arriving daily via the Bengaluru–Mangaluru–Mysuru route. “Vehicles must be stopped at checkposts, details gathered, and the network behind this illegal entry investigated thoroughly,” he said.

As a solution to labour shortages, the CNC has suggested a guest worker permit system, similar to the one adopted in several European countries.

Nachappa recalled that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina signed an agreement in Dhaka in 2015, the model of temporary work permits was at the core of the discussion.

A similar system should be adopted for Kodagu, he added. He accused corrupt politicians, middlemen, and officials of aiding illegal settlements for vote bank politics, land grabbing, and deforestation.