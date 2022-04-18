Coal shortage in state fulfilled by renewable energy

Bengaluru: While there is scarcity of coal in many states, Karnataka has taken steps towards self-reliance in the energy sector. As coal shortage continued to hit power supply in several states, leading to severe power cuts and blackouts. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha are some of the states which has scarcity of coal. Coal is currently being used only to generate electricity for the present day.

Coal shortage is due to various factors, including variation in supply from mines. It is being said that the central government is not taking timely action on coal supply. Thus, power generation in Thermal Power Station units has been affected. Sources from the Department of Energy say that the supply of electricity to the agricultural sector in Tamil Nadu and Telangana has also been reduced.

The rate of imported coal has increased. It has reached Rs 20,000 per ton. However, the cost of coal produced locally is only Rs 4,000 per tonne. As the coal imports are now expensive. Officials say the cost of generating electricity in thermal power station units will be at least Rs 11 per unit. Thus, the government is hesitant to import.

Karnataka is less dependent on coal compared to other states. Of the total installed capacity of 30,506 MW, coal generated is only 10,343 MW (34%). Sometimes there are variations in the efficiency of production.

The Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Energy, G Kumar Nayak said that the reliance on coal shortages in the state has been avoided due to the preference for power generation from various sources including solar and wind power. Around 15,833 MW (51%) of electricity is available through renewable fuels. This includes 7501 MW of solar power, 5,095 MW of wind power and 2,774 MW of other sources.

Also 4,500 MW is being generated by various hydroelectric power plants in the state. There is also an opportunity to carve out production on demand. Karnataka has made good use of this opportunity. Officials say that is why measures have been taken to avoid reliance on coal.

Karnataka Electricity Corporation has produced a maximum of 32,503 million units of electricity in the financial year 2021–22. The previous record was 29,784.72 million units in the financial year 2014-15.

While, the electricity is generated more than demand in the state. The company had sold 6,578 million units of power at Rs 2,836 crore. This makes Karnataka one of the best selling power houses in the country.

Though Karnataka is free from the criticism of load shedding the state, still there is no unlimited power supply. Farmer organizations complain that power is being supplied to farm pumps at night. Load shedding has not been officially implemented in the state. The cause of the power shortage is not changing.

Power is being cut for a various reasons, including works, grid maintenance and local problems. In addition, the authorities assert that it is also important to technically balance power generation and supply.