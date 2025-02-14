Coconut prices reach record high ahead of summer

Mandya: Even before the official start of summer, the price of coconuts has hit a record high. Wholesale prices have touched Rs 70 per kilogram, while retail prices are being sold at Rs 80 per kilogram. This surge in prices has left consumers shocked as they inquire about the cost of coconuts.

Last year, the extreme heat led many coconut farmers to use their trees for tender coconut water, resulting in a reduced coconut supply. As a result, the price per kilogram was between Rs 45 and Rs 50. However, this year, the prices have risen even higher, and experts suggest that prices could reach Rs 100 by April-May, marking an all-time high.

Coconut prices are continuing to climb daily. Earlier, coconuts were sold based on size, with wholesale transactions made in quantities of 100 or 1,000 coconuts. But in the past 2-3 years, the trend has shifted, and coconuts are now being sold by weight. This change has affected customers significantly.

Towards the end of last year, coconut prices had already started rising, and with the beginning of this year, prices have surged even more, setting new records in the market. In September, coconut prices had touched Rs 50 to Rs 52 per kilogram, but within a month, they had dropped to Rs 40. However, the prices have since recovered and are now hovering between Rs 70 and Rs 80.

For a regular-sized coconut, traders are quoting Rs 40, while smaller coconuts that were priced at Rs 10 last month are now selling for Rs 20-25. Medium-sized coconuts are priced at Rs 40, and thicker coconuts are being sold for Rs 50-60. “The price of coconut has skyrocketed. It’s already at Rs 70-80, and we have stopped bringing coconuts to our shop. If this situation continues, prices may rise even further,” said H.K. Parashivamurthy, a grocery store owner in Kaverinagar, Mandya. The three main products derived from the coconut tree—tender coconut water, coconuts, and copra—are all in high demand in the market. Due to the growing demand for tender coconut water in recent years, many coconut farmers have focused on extracting water, as it fetches higher prices with lower costs.

From Mandya district, tender coconut water is being supplied in large quantities to markets in Delhi, Goa, and Mumbai, as well as to other states. Several markets for tender coconut water have been set up across Mandya, with some even being established in towns like Maddur.

As a result, coconut production in the district has been constrained, further driving up the prices.

Additionally, the prices of copra and coconut oil have also risen, contributing to the overall increase in coconut prices. Coconut is a major horticultural crop in Mandya, grown alongside sugarcane.

The district has 60,548 hectares under coconut cultivation, with Nagamangala and K.R. Pete being the largest producers. While coconut growers are happy with the price hike, consumers are feeling the pinch.