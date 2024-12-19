Codava National Committee Celebrates 14th Annual Gun Carnival with Fervour

Madikeri (Kodagu district): The Codava National Committee (CNC) marked its 14th Annual Public Gun Carnival Thok Namme on 18th December—coinciding with the United Nations' "World Minorities Rights Day"—at Coffee Castle Coorg Resort near Munaad. The event, led by CNC chief N. U. Nachappa Codava, celebrated Codava traditions with vibrant participation from the community.

Guns, considered a religio-racial sacrament by the Codava people, were worshipped and adorned with flowers. Shooting competitions for children, women, and men highlighted the festivities. The event reaffirmed the Codava race’s deep cultural and historical ties to their heritage, encompassing Mother Earth, sacred woodlands, the divine river Cauvery, and their unique folk-legal systems.





CNC's Key Resolutions

Firstly, the CNC demanded that Codavaland be recognised as a self-governed autonomous region, with a restoration of indigenous lands.

Secondly, the CNC advocated for constitutional recognition of Codava gun culture under Articles 25 and 26, akin to the Sikh Kirpan.

Thirdly, it called for the implementation of gun training programs for Codava women to ensure safety in isolated terrains.

Additionally, the CNC sought the removal of administrative hurdles in issuing gun exemption certificates.

Finally, it emphasised the need to revive traditional gun usage in cultural and religious ceremonies.

Honours and Awards

The CNC conferred the Codava Rathna Award posthumously to Sri Panje Mangesha Rao, Sri G. Yadumani, and Sri D. N. Krishnaiah.

Furthermore, thirteen individuals received the Vibhushana Award for their contributions in various fields, including medicine, education, and social service.

Prominent speakers, including Karnataka Wildlife Protection Board Member Sanket Poovaiah, praised N. U. Nachappa Codava’s relentless efforts to preserve Codava heritage and called for collective support for CNC’s mission.

The event was attended by a large gathering of Codava leaders, community members, and well-wishers, all united in their commitment to safeguarding Codava identity and rights.