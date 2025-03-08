Codava National Council Demands Recognition for Women

Madikeri: On the occasion of International Women's Day, observed worldwide on March 8, the Codava National Council (CNC), under the leadership of its President, N U Nachappa, submitted an appeal advocating for the empowerment of Kodava women. The appeal was presented in front of the Deputy Commissioner's Office, urging the authorities to take necessary actions.

At 10:30 AM on Saturday, the Kodava National Council submitted a memorandum through the district administration to the United Nations Secretary-General, the Director of the United Nations Global Women’s Empowerment Agency, the UNESCO Director-General, the President and Prime Minister of India, and the Union Home Minister.

Under the theme "For All Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, Empowerment", the CNC emphasised the necessity of ensuring true recognition and honour for Kodava women. An official communique from the CNC stated, “Kodava women have selflessly contributed to the Kodava clan’s structure, valour, humanistic approach, and strong familial bonds. The Government of India, the Government of Karnataka, and the people of this nation must recognise and adopt the values ingrained in Kodava women. If these values are embraced and implemented nationwide, there will be no oppression against women, and atrocities and subjugation can be eliminated. Kodava women are symbols of independence, intelligence, and generosity. However, due to their political subordination, they have been sidelined from India’s political establishment.”

The press release further stated, “After India gained political independence with its new Constitution, Kodava women lacked knowledge of their political and constitutional rights. Other communities should adopt the exemplary values of Kodava women, just as Kodava women should adopt political awareness from other communities. The government must now implement an effective strategy to empower both Kodava women and women across the country. Due to a lack of awareness regarding international conventions, fundamental rights, and human rights development, Kodava women have been unable to empower themselves through state welfare programs or effectively present their plight to relevant authorities. Hence, the United Nations and the Government of India must immediately grant them political and constitutional rights and power.”

This appeal underscores the urgency of government action in recognising and empowering Kodava women, ensuring their rightful place in India’s political, economic, and social landscape said Nachappa.