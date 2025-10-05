Codava National Council pays tributes to warriors of Anglo-Mysore wars

Madikeri: The Codava National Council (CNC), led by its president N.U. Nachappa Codava, paid rich tributes to the valiant Codava warriors who fought in the Third and Fourth Anglo-Mysore Wars at a solemn ceremony held at Lakdikote in Kodagu on Friday. The event was attended by advocates, community leaders, and members of the Codava fraternity, who joined in offering prayers and floral tributes.

Speaking at the gathering, Nachappa recalled the bravery and sacrifices of Codava soldiers who, under the leadership of Kodagu ruler Dodda Vira Rajendra, allied with the British East India Company against the Sultanate of Mysore in the late 18th century. “These warriors defended our land and freedom with unmatched courage. Their contribution to India’s military history must be remembered and honoured,” he said.

Historians note that the alliance between the Kodagu Raja and the British played a decisive role in the outcome of the wars. The Third Anglo-Mysore War (1790–1792), led by Lord Cornwallis, ended with the Treaty of Seringapatam, while the Fourth Anglo-Mysore War (1798–1799), commanded by General Sir Arthur Wellesley, resulted in the fall of Tipu Sultan and the collapse of the Mysore Sultanate.

The Codava army, known for its martial skill and loyalty, fought alongside the British and other Indian allies, including the Nizam of Hyderabad, the Marathas, and the Travancore Kingdom. Their strategic support in the hill terrain of Kodagu proved invaluable to the British campaign.

Advocate A.K. Vasanth Amin, Kandera Suresh, Vasanth Alva, Vinay, and Girish were among those present at the ceremony. The CNC described the tribute as part of its ongoing effort to preserve and promote Codava martial heritage and historical identity.