College In Karnataka Faces Problem After Students Wore Saffron Scarves To Protest Against Muslim Women Wearing Hijab In Classes

The administration of a state-run degree college in Koppa, Karnataka, is in a problem after a group of students wore saffron scarves to protest Muslim women purportedly wearing hijab in class.



The Government Degree College in Balagadi, which had previously caved in to the demands of students wearing saffron scarves and urged women not to join classes wearing hijab but now it has opted to let everyone wear whatever they want till January 10.

The college's principal, Ananth Murthy stated that for the remedy of the issue, they are holding a parent-teacher meeting on January 10 with public representatives in participation. Everyone would be bound by the verdict during the meeting. While explaining he said that everything was going perfectly until yesterday when some students suddenly emerged in the class wearing scarves, referring to a decision made three years ago in a similar meeting that was followed by everyone until today. They were protesting some pupils' dress code.

Meanwhile, a second-year BCom student, claimed that Muslim women were wearing hijab to college. The student further explained that a similar debate developed in the college three years ago, and it was resolved that no one should come to the college wearing hijab, but some ladies have been wearing it in recent days. As a result, we decided to wear our saffron scarves from yesterday to college.

He further said that the college administration had repeatedly urged Muslim women not to wear hijab on campus at their request, but they refused. He also mentioned that if the issue is not resolved, the students have threatened to escalate their agitation in the following days.