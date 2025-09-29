Commission war: K'taka BJP accuses Cong govt of 80 pc cuts, seeks CM Siddaramaiah's resignation

As the Karnataka State Contractors' Association's letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging rampant misuse of power over allocation of contracts and non-payment of dues, the State BJP unit, on Monday, launched an attack on the Congress-led state government.

The Karnataka BJP alleged that the Congress-led state government receives 80 per cent cuts in contracts and demanded resignation of CM Siddaramaiah.

Speaking at a press conference, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Assembly and senior BJP leader, R. Ashoka, in Bengaluru said, "The Congress-led government has been proven to be taking 80 per cent commission. Therefore, CM Siddaramaiah should resign immediately."

LoP Ashoka said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had made false allegations that the BJP was taking 40 per cent commission.

"Now, the Karnataka State Contractors' Association has written a letter to the Chief Minister saying that the Congress-led government is taking double the commission. This means it has come to light that this is an 80 per cent government. If the state government has any self-respect, everyone should resign. CM Siddaramaiah should resign immediately," he added.

"If the Ministers have not taken bribes, they should clarify. Otherwise, it must be understood that everyone has taken bribes. The government has dissolved the Justice Nagamohan Das committee. This step has been taken fearing that corruption would be exposed. During the BJP government's tenure, they (Congress) had pasted posters calling it 'Pay CM'. Rahul Gandhi should respond to this," LoP Ashoka said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan has said that the Congress-led government should provide clarification on the charges made by the Contractors' Association.

"When the allegations were made against the previous BJP-led government, they (Congress) demanded our resignations. The ruling Congress, used Contractors' Association before coming to power in the state and now they have rubbished it. The Contractors' Association is claiming that the Congress-led government indulged in daylight robbery. It is three days since the allegations are made and those representing the Congress-led state government are quiet and this development has exposed them," he added.

In a setback to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka State Contractor Association (KSCA) had written a letter to the Chief Minister on September 27, alleging that the corruption under the Congress-led government in the state has doubled, in comparison with the previous BJP government in the state.

In the letter signed by KSCA President R. Manjunath and association's General Secretary G.M. Ravindra, it said that when he was the Opposition leader, CM Siddaramaiah, claimed that when his government comes to power in the state, there would be no kickbacks.

The letter also alleged that the projects under Nirmiti Kendras and Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (KRIDL) have been allotted to followers of MLAs and Ministers, who in turn hand over these projects to contractors and demand kickbacks.

"It is difficult to ensure quality of work, when the projects are subcontracted to us," the letter underlines.

The letter also said, "We would like to bring to your notice that it was our fight against corruption that played some role in your (Congress) government coming to power in the state."

The KSCA during the tenure of previous BJP-led government in Karnataka made allegations of 40 per cent commission.

The KSCA had also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at that time.

The Congress had made the "40 per cent commission" the main agenda in its election campaign against the then BJP-led state government.

Commenting on the pending bills to the tune of Rs 32,000 crore, the letter said, "Each time you (CM Siddaramaiah) give us assurances and direct officials to act. Out of our respect for you we have been patient with the hope that you would solve our problem. But, until now, we have had no benefit from your (Congress) government."

"When it comes to the clearing of bus, the departments are not following seniority. Only 15 to 20 per cent of pending bills are cleared once in three months. The departments of Municipal administration, Urban development and Labour are indulging in corrupt tender practices," the letter alleged.

It also said that the officers are converting tenders into packages to ensure that the contracts are awarded to one set of powerful contractors and concerned Ministers are turning a blind eye to it.

The development has stirred a row in Karnataka.