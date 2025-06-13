Communication in a Changing World: ICA 2025 Manipal Regional Hub Conference Kicks Off

Manipal: The International Communication Association (ICA) 2025 Manipal Regional Hub International Conference got underway at the Manipal Institute of Communication (MIC) on Friday, bringing together leading scholars and students to explore the evolving landscape of media and communication.

Inaugurating the conference, Dr M D Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), spoke about the “seismic shifts” reshaping the field of communication. From redefining how humans perceive the world to influencing future societal directions, he said, communication has taken on a transformative role.

He further reflected on how technological advancements are reshaping educational and creative dimensions of communication studies, while also voicing concern over the erosion of ethical standards in media discourse. Dr Venkatesh called for renewed emphasis on truth, integrity, and constructive communication practices, urging scholars to pursue media research that makes meaningful contributions to society.

MIC Director Dr Shubha H S highlighted the power of communication to connect people with ideas and truth, while Senior Professor Dr B P Sanjay celebrated the growth of the Manipal Regional Hub within the ICA network, marking its expanding role in global academic exchange.