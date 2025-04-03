Community Involvement Key to a TB-Free India, Say Experts

Tumakuru: Community participation is crucial in eradicating tuberculosis (TB) from India, according to Dr Shazia Anjum, Technical Advisor at the United Nations. Speaking at a workshop on TB elimination strategies held at Sri Devi College in Tumakuru on April 3, Dr Anjum emphasised the importance of immediate action to curb the disease.

To support TB patients in their recovery, the ‘Nikshay Mitra’ initiative has been introduced, allowing individuals and organisations to provide essential items such as food, medicines, and other necessities. Additionally, the ‘Nikshay Poshan’ scheme ensures that TB patients receive a monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000. Recent government statistics reveal that India has 28 lakh TB patients, accounting for nearly 30% of the global TB burden. Karnataka alone has recorded 79,000 cases.

Despite these numbers, Karnataka and Tumakuru district have been recognised for their TB control efforts, receiving the Prime Minister’s Silver Medal. Dr Anjum reassured that TB is curable with proper treatment, advising patients to complete the mandatory six-month course of medication. For cases of multi-drug-resistant TB, a nine-month treatment regimen is essential.

Dr N. Somashekhar, former Director of the National Tuberculosis Institute (NTI) and TB advisor, highlighted the progress made in reducing TB cases by 18% over the last decade. However, he stressed the need for continued awareness and community engagement. A 100-day campaign has been launched to identify and treat TB patients in the early stages. “Many patients stop treatment after two months, believing they are cured, which leads to relapse. Completing the full six-month course is critical,” he cautioned. He also underscored the importance of counselling for both TB patients and their families.

Microbiologist Dr Sarika Jain from NTI underscored the urgency of early detection and treatment, particularly for multi-drug-resistant TB patients.

Dr M.R. Hulinayakar, Founder and Chairman of Sri Devi Group of Educational Institutions, stressed the goal of eliminating TB not just from India but globally. “With coordinated efforts from government agencies, students, and the medical community, TB eradication is achievable,” he stated.

The event was attended by Dr Raman M. Hulinayakar, Director of Sri Devi Medical College, along with faculty members including Dr P. Lavanya, Dr Rekha Gurumurthy, Dr T.V. Parimala, Dr P.M. Ravish, and several other medical professionals and students.