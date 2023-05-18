Community leaders demand minister posts for ‘own’ MLAs

Mysuru: President of District Bhagirath Uppara Sangh S.Yogish Uppara requested that Chamarajanagar Congress MLA should be given ministerial post. The Uppara community with a population of 25 to 30 lakh across the state is socially very backward. Puttarangashetty was selected as the sole MLA of the society and should be given appropriate status. He said in the press conference that the development of the community should be given more priority.

When the BJP and JDS parties were in power, they did not give any representation to the Uppara community. All of us have unanimously accepted the leadership of Siddaramaiah and supported the Congress party. He said that the frontline leaders of the society should be identified and given the position of members of the Legislative Council and the positions of presidents in the board and corporations. The association’s working president Kanakanagar Mahadev, vice president Karalapura Nagaraju, honorary advisor Chandrappa, directors Kudlapur M. Raju, Mallesh, Mukhanda Somashankar were present in the press conference.

Dyyappa Nayaka, State President of the State Nayaka Community Protection Forum requested that Satish Jarkiholi, MLA of Yamanakamaradi Constituency, should be given the post of Deputy Chief Minister. 15 MLAs have been elected from our community in Congress. He said that they helped the party to come to power by polling 70 percent of the votes. The leadership race is mostly in the BJP and JDS party. They spread slander that they would vote less for the Congress party.

However, our community this time under the leadership of Satish Jarkiholi has given more votes to the Congress party in the entire state. Satish Jarakiholi, a follower of Buddha, Basava and Ambedkar, has trusted by the community and should be considered. Including Anil Chikkamadu, the only MLA from the community elected from Mysore, 4 MLAs should be given ministerial posts. He requested that one person from this part should be given seat in legislative council.

A request was made by the Bharat Souhard Sangh to give the post of Dy CM to former minister SS Mallikarjun. SS Mallikarjun, a prominent leader of Central Karnataka, served as Minister of Sports Youth Service Department in former CM SM Krishna government and Horticulture Minister during former CM Siddaramaiah government. Therefore, this time they demanded that he should be given the post of Dy CM.

Addressing media conference Bharat Souhard Sangh Secretary Anjaneya Gurujee said that he had given free vaccine to all sections of the constituecy during the covid epidemic at their own expense. By this he saved the lives of many people. Earlier, Siddaramaiah had succeeded in strengthening the Congress party by adding more than 15 lakh workers to celebrate his birthday in Davanagere. Apart from DCM, he should be made as district in charge minister of Davanagere he added.