Commute to airport becomes easier as SWR will operate MEMU trains

Bengaluru: The introduction of five new MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains by the South Western Railway (SWR), which will be operational from Friday, July 29, is a great relief for frequent travellers in Bengaluru. MEMU trains are electric multiple unit trains that run on short and medium-distance routes throughout India. The SWR announced the extra trains on Twitter, saying, "In order to provide additional connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport, #Bengaluru additional MEMU U/R Express Special services are introduced as detailed below."

The Bengaluru airport express train cost is set at Rs. 30 - Rs. 35 per person, making this a much cheaper travel alternative for customers. This compared to the BMTC Vayu Vajra's average rate of roughly Rs. 230 and ride-hailing app charges that can go up to Rs. 600 or more.

The SWR had delayed using the Yelahanka-Devanahalli-Chikkaballapur line due to operational issues. The electrification of this segment was completed over four months ago and is now being used to run services to KIA for the first time.

The five trains include 06531/06532 KSR Bengaluru City-Devanahalli-KSR Bengaluru, 06533/06534 Devanahalli-Yelahanka-Devanahalli, 06535/06536 Devanahalli-Cantonment-Devanahalli, 06537/06538 Devanahalli-Cantonment -Devanahalli and 06539/06540 Devanahalli-Yelahanka-Devanahalli.

These trains will operate six days a week, with no service on Sundays. They will all come to a halt around 3.5 kilometres away from KIA. The Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), the airport's operator, built this halt station to make commuting easy for both airport staff and passengers. In addition, the BIAL operates a free shuttle service between the stop station and the airport terminal. The SWR has introduced trains to the KIA for the second time. Its first effort to launch five pairs of DEMU - Diesel Electric Multiple Unit - trains to the airport in 2021 was cancelled due to a lack of takers.