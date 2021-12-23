Complete overhaul of education system should start from university: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Belagavi: The education system needs a complete overhaul and it should start from the university, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.



The Chief Minister in his address after laying the foundation stone for Rani Chennamma University building complex at a new site at Hirebagevadi in Belagavi district said, a practical based education system is needed to meet challenges of rapid change in the present era. There is a huge difference between the syllabus being taught and the practical needs of the world. The New Education Policy(NEP) is being implemented to bridge this gap. Present generation of students need the power of knowledge to face the challenges with confidence and courage. NEP would empower them with necessary knowledge.

Kitturu Rani Chennamma fought against the British with great courage and confidence. She has made history as the first woman freedom fighter. Sangolli Rayanna has played a big role in repulsing the British. Rani Chennamma is the inspiration for this university. Every one associated with this university should show the commitment to take this university to international level, Bommai said.

Universities should not become mere centers of awarding degrees. They should foster innovation, experimentation and develop into centers for finding solutions for problems being faced by society. They should keep pace with technological and social changes happening in the world, Bommai said.

CM Bommai wanted the universities to inculcate logical and lateral thinking, create a conducive ecosystem for learning. The academics in the university should not confine themselves to their campuses. The Vice Chancellors should lead from the front and guide the institution. He assured all the help from the state government to enable Rani Chennamma university to bring changes in the education system.

State government would complete the works of providing a beautiful environment, roads and other infrastructure with modern buildings within a year. Every room in the building should be digitalised. It should be a global link of knowledge. This is the knowledge century. Those with knowledge would rule the world, he said and suggested review of all the PhDs awarded and research conducted in the last 10 years in the university to examine their authenticity and utility.

Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, minister Shashikala Jolle and others were present.