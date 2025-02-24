Comprehensive Renovation of Puttige Somanatheshwara Temple: Ready for Brahma Kalasha Abhisheka

Moodbidri: The Puttige Mahatobhara Shri Somanatheshwara Temple, an ancient temple dating back eight centuries and one of the largest in Dakshina Kannada, has undergone a complete reconstruction after suffering the effects of time. With an estimated cost of ₹15 crore, the renovation work is nearly complete, and the temple is set to host the Brahmakalashabhisheka and re-consecration rituals from February 28 to March 7.

Originally, the Chouta rulers, who hailed from Ullal’s Somanatheshwara lineage, established their reign in Puttige (Kairmanja) under the leadership of Varadaya Devaraja Chouta. He built a palace there and brought the prasada of Lord Somanatha from Ullal. Eventually, as transporting the prasada from a distant location became difficult, the second Thirumalaraya constructed the Somanatheshwara Temple in Puttige itself. Over time, the Chouta rulers moved their administrative headquarters to Moodbidri, where they built a new palace, marking a significant historical transition.

Temple’s Expansive Reach: 18 Maganes, 77 Villages

According to the scion of the royal family Kuladeep Chowta who is heading the restoration and Brahmakalashotsava “The influence of this temple extends beyond Moodbidri, covering 18 maganes (regional divisions) and 77 villages, including Malali-Polali, Pejavara, Talapady, Ullal, Someshwara, Ammembala, Belma, Kairangala, Balepuni, and Mundkur. The presiding deity is Lord Somanatheshwara, alongside Mahishamardini Devi. The temple complex also houses shrines for Lakshmi Narasimha, Chandranatheshwara, Panchadhoomavati Daiva, Kariya Mala Daiva, and Raktheshwari”

The Chowta dynasty- a valiant, scholarly an kind lineage: one of the prominent Tuluva chieftaincies—ruled over parts of coastal Karnataka from the 12th to the 18th century. The dynasty's rule began with Chennappa Chowta in the late 12th century, followed by notable rulers such as Tirumalaraya Chowta I (13th century) and Devaraya Chowta (14th century). In the 15th century, Bhairavarasa Chowta expanded the kingdom’s influence, while Tirumalaraya Chowta II played a significant role in the 16th century. By the late 16th and early 17th centuries, the kingdom saw rulers like Venkatappa Nayaka Chowta and Raja Ramachandra Chowta, who navigated the region through political upheavals and external threats.

The dynasty continued to thrive under figures such as Panduranga Chowta and the later rulers who oversaw administrative and military affairs until the British colonial period. By the 18th century, the last significant ruler, Ramachandra Chowta II, witnessed the decline of the kingdom as it came under the influence of Hyder Ali and later the British. Despite their diminished political control, the Chowta lineage remains historically significant for their contributions to Tuluva heritage, temple patronage, and governance in the region.

The Putthe Festival

The temple features three courtyards, with an extensive outer courtyard unique to Dakshina Kannada. The Putthe Festival, a 15-day-long event beginning with Mesha Sankramana, has been revived in name and tradition. The festival includes the Jodu Bali idol sacrifice, the Aalu Pallaki procession, a grand Rathotsava in Bakkeemaru fields, and the concluding Avabhrutha ritual in Ume Gundi.

Comprehensive Restoration and Renovation

A dedicated committee led by Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade (President), MP Brijesh Chowta, MLA Umanath Kotian, and former minister K. Abhayachandra (Honorary Presidents) has overseen the temple’s renovation and the upcoming Brahmakalashabhisheka.

Under the leadership of hereditary administrator Kuladeep M. Chouta, the temple’s reconstruction has followed the architectural guidelines of Avadhani Gundibailu Subrahmanya Bhat. The sanctum of Lord Somanatheshwara has been built in stone, while a separate sanctum for Goddess Mahishamardini has been constructed at the same level.

The renovation includes a copper-plated first pauli (outer hall), a second pauli, grand eastern and western gopuras, a stone and wooden-carved agrasabha (assembly hall), a stone teertha mantapa, and an iron-clad dhwajastambha (flagpole). A 20-foot-wide northern extension with steps has also been added.

The renovation work has been carried out by Vishnumurthy Bhat from Elluru (stone carving), Sampige Narayana Acharya (wood carving), Volunteers from across the region have actively contributed through karseva (voluntary service), easing the completion of various tasks said young researcher Srihari told Hans India.

The temple complex now spans 2.75 acres, including a 60-cent land donation from the southern region. Under the leadership of MLA Umanath Kotian, infrastructure development projects such as road widening, bridge construction, and streamlining access routes to the temple are also underway.