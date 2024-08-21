Concerns rise over Forest Minister’s encroachment clearance order

Chikkamagaluru: A recent order issued by Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre, mandating the immediate clearance of forest land encroachments made after 2015, has sparked significant controversy and concern, particularly among farmers of Chikkamagaluru district who have long relied on small-scale encroachments for their livelihood.

The order, which specifically targets plantations and homestays developed on forest land post-2015, has been met with skepticism. Many locals and observers question the practicality and necessity of the directive, given the stringent monitoring and regulation of forest land in recent years. It is widely believed that encroachments of this nature have become exceedingly rare, as even minor activities such as collecting a small branch from the forest are closely scrutinised by Forest department officials.

Residents are particularly concerned about the implications of this order for those who have made modest encroachments decades ago. These individuals, who primarily occupy small plots in the hilly regions of Chikkamagaluru, fear that the order might be a precursor to broader eviction efforts. Although cases of encroachment after 2015 are said to be minimal, the minister’s directive has nonetheless heightened anxieties among those who have developed the land over the years.

Adding to the confusion, the process of obtaining permissions for building structures in these areas is already tightly regulated, especially in the mountainous regions where any construction requires the approval of the forest department. This approval is only granted after thorough verification of land documents and compliance with legal requirements. Given these existing measures, many locals are questioning the necessity of the new order, arguing that district administrations and local authorities already possess the authority to address illegal encroachments.

Sources within the forest department have also revealed that there is a lack of comprehensive data on encroachments occurring after 2015, further complicating the situation. In the meantime, the forest department is actively carrying out court-ordered clearances of encroachments, including those that have been in place for decades.

This has caused distress among many small-scale encroachers who rely on these lands for their livelihood. Despite assurances from elected representatives across political parties that minor encroachments, particularly those of one to four acres, would not be targeted, there remains a palpable fear that these promises may not hold.

One of the primary demands from these residents is for any clearance of pre-2015 encroachments to be preceded by a joint survey conducted by both the Forest and Revenue Departments. This is seen as a necessary step to resolve long-standing disputes over land ownership, particularly in cases where land traditionally used for grazing (Gomala) or other purposes has been claimed by the forest department. Some of this land has been classified as deemed forest, despite being home to fully developed villages with all the basic amenities. As the situation unfolds, the call for a joint survey to clarify these land disputes continues to grow, with many residents hoping it will bring much-needed clarity and resolution to the ongoing encroachment issue.