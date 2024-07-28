‘Conflict’ with Centre won’t resolve K’taka issues: Kumaraswamy

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday said that the 'conflict' with the Centre would not resolve the issues of the state.

Kumaraswamy criticised the state government for “unnecessary” complaints against the Centre and also questioned why the state government always accuses Union ministers and MPs, representing the state.

“Expecting issues to be resolved through conflict is wrong. The state government should present the actual situation of the state to the Centre effectively,” the Union Minister told media persons.

He asked how the state can progress if the government restricts Union ministers from visiting regions like Mandya.

“The state government to honestly communicate with the Prime Minister and maintain cordial relations with the Centre for the sake of state’s development,” Kumaraswamy said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally called to assure all necessary support during the Kodagu floods,” he said.

He asked why the state government has not created a cooperative atmosphere with the Centre. “Karnataka has not been wronged in the current Union Budget. The Budget has given priority to all states,” he said.

He said that Congress is misleading by naming specific states like Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. “The current Union Budget includes the Polavaram project for Andhra Pradesh, initiated during Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure as Chief Minister. Similarly, Bihar receives special packages due to flooding caused by rains in Nepal,” he said.

Referring to the Cauvery issue, Kumaraswamy said that he along with his father and Deve Gowda have discussed the Mekedatu project with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.