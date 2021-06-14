Confusion over rural service, salary lands MBBS grads in limbo 

With no clarity on compulsory rural service, salaries and vacancies the fate of 2015 MBBS students is in limbo. Over 3,000 MBBS students were made to wait for Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) registration without which they cannot practise. The government stated that the students could not get the registration without completing mandatory rural service.



However, the Karnataka High Court had held that the provisions of the Act and the Rules were prospective in nature and hence do not apply to the students who were admitted before July 24, 2015.

After repeated protests by the MBBS students the government finally agreed to permit them to register with the KMC, however, it came with a rider that they would have to comply with a compulsory rural service requirement when they get their appointments. However, the government notification has called for their services only in district and taluk hospitals and medical colleges. "Three days ago the government has put up a notice making the rural service compulsory for students from the 2015 batch. Though the matter is subjudice the government came out with this notice.

The problem is that we have already lost five months and one year of compulsory rural service will cost us 17 months and we will lose complete academic year. Moreover, the notice clearly states that no accommodation will be provided during our service. Finding our own accommodations amid this pandemic in a place less known to us will be a big blow to our morale and security," Dr Surya BN from Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences told The Hans India.

The second confusion that confounds the MBBS graduates is regarding their salary. While the Health and Family Welfare department says the salary would be Rs 62,666, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) says it is Rs 40,000. "Since all are MBBS graduates, all are doing compulsory service and the pay scale should be the same. Everyone should receive a salary of Rs 62,666. We want an official notification in this regard," Surya added.

The health department is gearing up for counselling. However, the government has advertised 1,700 vacancies against the list of 3,000 candidates. The MBBS graduates want clarity on the list of candidates and the government should also clarify on the future of the remaining candidates who could not get through the conselling. It is learnt that the health department has said that all the students should apply for the counselling and those who could not get through will be posted afterwards depending on the available vacancies in the future.

"We have not approached Health Minister, Dr K Sudhakar yet. On Monday., we will meet the Health and Family Welfare Commissioner and the Principal Secretary (DME). If they are ready to drop counselling and address our needs we will wait or else we will meet the minister," Surya said.