Cong leaders emphasise importance of census in state

Mangaluru: A special meeting was convened in Mangaluru on Wednesday under the leadership of Minister Madhu Bangarappa to highlight the significance of the ongoing socio-educational census for Karnataka’s economic, social, and educational development. The gathering brought together backward class leaders from across the district, focusing on the principle of social justice and equal constitutional rights.

Former Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman V. R. Sudarshan Kumar, speaking at a press conference held at a private hotel in the city, emphasised that the data collected through the census should be accepted as the official benchmark for policy and planning. He noted that meetings had already been held in Bangalore, Kalaburagi, and Mysuru to brief backward class leaders about the census process. The current session in Dakshina Kannada aimed to reinforce awareness and cooperation among local stakeholders.

Sudarshan Kumar acknowledged that some political leaders had attempted to politicise the census or divert attention from its purpose, but he urged everyone to focus on the broader developmental objectives. “The census is intended to support Karnataka’s growth and welfare initiatives, not to serve partisan interests,” he said.

He also clarified that the survey goes beyond backward classes, covering approximately 7 crore residents of Karnataka, ensuring comprehensive data for future planning. The leadership reiterated that the census will form the foundation for evidence-based decision-making, resource allocation, and programmes designed to improve education, social equity, and overall development in the state.