Cong MLA’s son allegedly driven around in government vehicle: Public outrage erupts over misuse amid MLA’s hospitalisation

Haveri: A controversy has gripped Haveri as Darshan Lamani, son of Karnataka Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and Congress MLA RudrappaLamani, allegedly used a government vehicle for personal travel.

A picture of Darshan sitting in the front seat of government vehicle did rounds on social media.

The high end SUV, registered as KA 05 G 6000, was reportedly driven from Bengaluru to Haveri with Darshan and his supporters on board, igniting a wave of public anger over the misuse of state resources.

While RudrappaLamani remains under medical care following a road accident, his son’s actions have drawn sharp criticism. Citizens are questioning how a government car designated to the Deputy Speaker, intended solely for official purposes, could be repurposed for non-official use. Especially during a time when the MLA is hospitalised.

The incident has fuelled accusations of entitlement and a lack of accountability among those connected to public officials. The backlash has spotlighted broader concerns about the oversight of state property in Karnataka said BJP leaders of the district.