Live
- ED questioned me only for an hour, claims CPI-M MP Radhakrishnan
- Instagram Promotion: My Personal Take on Building an Engaging IG
- Pawan Kalyan's son receiving treatment and recovering well, asserts Jana Sena
- Navkar Mahamantra Day: Over 10,000 in Surat chant mantra for world peace
- Karnataka shocker: Man rapes minor daughter for year, held
- Mexico reports first human death from H5N1 bird flu
- PUC results announced, Udupi stands first,Yadgir last
- Second airport for Bengaluru: AAI team inspects two sites off Kanakapura Road
- NH connecting Kempegowda International Airport sees toll rate increase
- Chikungunya, dengue on the rise in Bengaluru
Cong MLA’s son allegedly driven around in government vehicle: Public outrage erupts over misuse amid MLA’s hospitalisation
Haveri: A controversy has gripped Haveri as Darshan Lamani, son of Karnataka Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and Congress MLA RudrappaLamani,...
Haveri: A controversy has gripped Haveri as Darshan Lamani, son of Karnataka Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and Congress MLA RudrappaLamani, allegedly used a government vehicle for personal travel.
A picture of Darshan sitting in the front seat of government vehicle did rounds on social media.
The high end SUV, registered as KA 05 G 6000, was reportedly driven from Bengaluru to Haveri with Darshan and his supporters on board, igniting a wave of public anger over the misuse of state resources.
While RudrappaLamani remains under medical care following a road accident, his son’s actions have drawn sharp criticism. Citizens are questioning how a government car designated to the Deputy Speaker, intended solely for official purposes, could be repurposed for non-official use. Especially during a time when the MLA is hospitalised.
The incident has fuelled accusations of entitlement and a lack of accountability among those connected to public officials. The backlash has spotlighted broader concerns about the oversight of state property in Karnataka said BJP leaders of the district.