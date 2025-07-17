Live
Cong OBC meet asks Centre to hold caste census
Highlights
Bengaluru: The Congress OBC Advisory Council meeting, on Wednesday, urged the Centre to carry out the proposed national caste census, taking the Telengana caste survey as a model.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, under whose leadership the two-day meeting was held here, said a resolution was passed in this regard. Calling the resolutions passed at the event as 'Bengaluru declaration', he said, "The Census must include social, economic and educational, employment, political aspects of each individual and caste."
