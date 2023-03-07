Congress, a den of corruption, will become extinct soon: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai described the Congress party as the den of corruption. Reacting to the bundh call given by the Congress party on March 9 against corruption, the CM Bommai told the reporters on Monday that the scams done by the Congress Party are not one or two. Time has come for that party to become extinct. Those leaders have given for the bandh call thinking that they can write their political future through protests and bundh, but none will support it. The Karnataka Congress has called the bandh to escalate the issue and further embarrass the BJP following the recovery of over Rs eight crore unaccounted cash from its MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Madal by the Lokayukta, in an alleged bribery case. Announcing the bandh from 9 to 11 am on Thursday, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Sunday said, schools, colleges, transport and health services will not be disturbed.

Bommai said people who make allegations must be clean handed and then it will have some value. But the Congress leaders have indulged in the corruption starting from the small items like pillow, mattresses, coffee, biscuits till irrigation. During the Congress regime, the then CM Siddaramaiah has given the target for all the Ministers. Ask M B Patil, Dr H C Mahadevappa or K J George regarding the target given to them. The Congress party is filled with corruption and their games will not be entertained. The people will decide in the election arena.

Replying to a question on the re-inauguration of the Shivaji Maharaj statue in Belagavi, he said the previous CM B S Yediyurappa had released Rs 50 lakh for this purpose. The Congress leaders have done this drama purely for the false prestige. It is not correct to politicise in the name of the national leaders.

On the arrest of one person in connection with the Mangalore cooker blast case, the CM Bommai said the ISIS, an international terror organisation has claimed the responsibility for it. The KPCC President D K Shivakumar had termed this incident as a normal bomb. Now, what will Shivakumar say?.