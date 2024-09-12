Congress alone focuses on minority development when in power: Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Minister for Housing, Minorities Welfare, and Waqf, Zameer Ahmed Khan, said that significant attention has been given to the development of the minority community since the Congress government came to power in the state.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a benefit distribution program organised by the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation at Haj Bhavan here on Wednesday. The minister said that the budget allocation for the minority community was reduced under the BJP government. However, after the Congress government took over, Rs 3200 crore was allocated, of which Rs 1480 crore has been spent on education.

This has enabled lakhs of students from the community to pursue higher education, including medical and engineering courses, as well as study abroad and receive training for IAS and IPS. Such progress is possible only when Congress is in power, and thanked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his efforts.

Zameer Ahmed Khan said several programmes have been planned by the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation to support education and self-reliant living. He praised B.K. Altaf Khan, the President, for his committed leadership in bringing about change. He also acknowledged Anwar Basha, the President of the Waqf Board, for his support in the protection of Waqf properties.

He said volunteers who served during the Hajj pilgrimage are being sent on an Umrah pilgrimage, with arrangements made for 220 people this year.

Chief Minister’s Political Secretary, Naseer Ahmad, praised Zameer Ahmed Khan for emerging as a community leader who brings people together with confidence. He emphasized that unity within the community is its strength.

Moulana Maqsood Imran, Minister Rahim Khan, former minister A.M.Hindasgeri , MLCs Iqbal Hussain, Abdul Jabbar, Ivan D’Souza, Bilkis Banu, Waqf Board President Anwar Basha, KMDC President B.K. Altaf Khan, M.D. Mohammad Nazir, Department Secretary Manoj Jain, and Director Jilani Mokashi were present at the event. During the program, benefits amounting to Rs 7.86 crore were distributed, including 177 auto rickshaws, 68 taxis, and 30 goods vehicles, benefitting a total of 579 people.

A decision has been made to conduct a survey of those without housing and land in the state. The incumbent government is committed to providing shelter for every family in the state. This has been made possible due to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s concern for the poor. A revolutionary decision has already been made to build houses for 2.32 lakh poor people, Zameer Ahmed Khan said.