Congress another name of corruption: Joshi

Hubli: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has issued a direct challenge to the Congress-led government, urging them to take swift action by filing FIRs (First Information Reports) rather than conducting investigations. While Joshi has no objections to the Congress government scrutinizing various alleged scams, including those related to Covid, he expressed skepticism about the intentions behind the appointment of retired justices to lead the commission of inquiry. Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday Joshi alleged that some of these retired justices are predisposed to target the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi once their tenure ends. He accused them of planning to leverage their post-retirement status to launch verbal assaults against the BJP, insinuating a political motive behind their involvement.

The Union Minister asserted that Congress MLAs have been embroiled in corruption allegations, asserting that corruption and the Congress party have become almost synonymous. He pointed out that during the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) regime, allegations of corruption amounting to a staggering ₹12 lakh crore emerged. Joshi further highlighted that senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are currently out on bail in connection with the National Herald case.

While voicing his support for a transparent investigation into any allegations, Joshi took a critical stance against the Congress party's actions. He accused the Congress of merely rebranding the UPA, drawing a parallel to changing the name of a shop or factory when its reputation is tarnished, while the core remains unchanged.

Switching gears, Joshi praised the recent success of India's Chandrayaan mission, lauding its impact on both scientific enthusiasm and the nation's youth. He emphasized that the successful landing of a spacecraft on the moon's south pole showcased India's prowess on the global stage. He highlighted the significant increase in satellite launches, with over 350 satellites sent into orbit annually, attributing this boost to increased incentives for scientists.

Speaking about India's economic progress, Joshi noted that the nation has ascended to the rank of the world's fifth-largest economy. He linked the success of Chandrayaan to India's economic aspirations and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of propelling the country from a developing to a developed nation within a century of independence.

Responding to a separate matter regarding etiquette during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bangalore, Joshi referenced Modi's own clarification on the issue. He echoed that the matter should not be escalated into a dispute, emphasizing the larger goals that require unified cooperation.