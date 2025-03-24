Congress creating reservation-related chaos across the nation: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is also the JD-S President, clarified his party’s stance on the 4 per cent Muslim quota in government tenders, saying that those trying to create a rift within the JD-S and BJP alliance over the issue won’t succeed.

“The Congress party is creating reservation-related chaos across the nation. Reservation should not be religion-based but must be founded on social justice. This is the unwavering stand of the JD-S,” said the Union Minister.

He refuted claims that the JD-S and BJP differed in their opposition to the Congress government’s decision to grant Muslims a 4 per cent quota in government tenders.

"Reports published in certain newspapers and media channels are far from the truth," he said.

Kumaraswamy also mentioned that before the commencement of the legislative session, an NDA ‘Coordination Committee’ meeting was held in Bengaluru, where all issues were thoroughly discussed, and a strategy to oppose the government was formulated.

"I personally participated in that meeting," he said.

The Union Minister also accused the Congress government of destroying the very essence of the reservation system for electoral gains and vote-bank politics.

"Congress is misleading the people of Karnataka by using reservations as a tool for appeasement. The party is creating reservation-related chaos across the nation," he said.

Kumaraswamy reiterated that JD-S and the BJP had already participated in several people-centric struggles together and would continue to do so in the future.

"There is no question of compromise on this. All communities that are educationally, economically, and socially backward must receive equal opportunities and benefits. However, appeasing one specific community while marginalising many others is unjust. This is an insult to the Constitution," he said.

He added that JD-S firmly believes that reservations should not be based on religion but should stand on the foundation of social justice.

Taking a dig at the state government, the Union Minister said that Karnataka is currently witnessing a battle between appeasement and marginalisation of oppressed classes.

“The Congress government, solely for electoral gains and vote-bank politics, is ruining the reservation system, which is based on the ideal concept of social justice. Turning reservation into a tool of appeasement is misleading the people. Across the nation, the Congress party is creating chaos with reservations,” he claimed.

He said that there is no truth about non-coordination or agreement between the JD-S and BJP Karnataka in the fight against the Karnataka government’s decision to provide a 4 per cent contract reservation for Muslims.